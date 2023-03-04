Word & picture publishing group – health reports

pollen, animal hair or mites can really upset small children. More than a million children and young people in Germany alone have hay fever. The climate change contributes to the risk of pollen allergies is increasing, and highly allergenic plants have proliferated.

But there is also good news: allergies and allergic asthma can be treated usually treated well. The current edition of pharmacy magazine “Baby and Family” shows what parents need to know.

Symptoms can lead to allergic asthma

According to the Robert Koch Institute 4.5 percent of three to six year olds in Germany already a medical one Hay Fever Diagnosis receive. Pollen allergies are particularly common Hazel, alder, birch as well as against grasses and cereals. The symptoms appear after the pollen comes into contact with the mucous membranes in the nose or eyes. What’s important now: Parents should Always take your child’s hay fever symptoms seriously. If these remain untreated, the symptoms spread from the upper to the lower airways, i.e. the bronchi, and allergic Asthma arises.

Even small changes can sometimes help with hay fever. For example, if you live in the city, you should air in the morning hours. In rural areas, it tends to be in the evening, because then the pollen concentration is lower. Also in the evenings wash hair can be useful to prevent pollen from sticking to the pillow. Don’t store worn clothes in the children’s room Schimmel indoors, tobacco smoke and strong cooking vapors can irritate the respiratory tract.

Anyone who suspects that the child could be allergic should do so clarify medically permit.

Mythen im Check

“Babies and Family” also concedes with frequent myths and half-truths on this subject: So there is no reliable data showing that the waiver or a special diet during pregnancy Protects children from the occurrence of allergic diseases. To date, there have been no scientific studies showing a connection between vaccinations and the increase in allergies. at the saying “A little dirt toughens” there is actually something to it. Although not all dirt is good – particulate matter or mold increase the risk of allergies – but children on farms who Stable contact are less likely to develop allergies. In particular, asthma occurs less frequently.

