Hay fever, what it is and how long the symptoms last

In spring it is easy to suffer from hay fever, a condition that causes sneezing and itchy eyes. Find out what it is and how to get rid of it.

Spring is not only the season of love, but it is also the season of sneezing and itchy eyes for many people who suffer from hay fever. What is it? And what are the symptoms of him?

Also called “seasonal allergic rhinitis”, it is a form of pollen allergy of grass and plants, occurring in spring and/or summer. Alone in Italy it is estimated that over 12 million people suffer from it!

What are the symptoms of hay fever and what differentiates it from the ‘classic’ allergy

Hay fever occurs as an allergic reaction of the body to pollen from trees, grasses and plants. These are small particles that are easily scattered by the wind everywhere in spring and summer. Pollens are also present in mold and house dust.

What are the differences between hay fever and allergy – tantasalute.it

You know you have hay fever when you have one or more of these symptoms:

Sneezing Cough Runny nose Decreased sensitivity to odors Itchy throat, mouth, nose and ears Pain in temples and forehead

Among the most frequent symptoms of allergic rhinitis, however, we find:

Feeling of tightness in the chest Shortness of breath Wheezing and coughing

As you can notice, its symptoms are very similar to those of a common cold, however there are differences. Hay fever begins immediately after exposure to allergens (pollen) and it lasts a few weeks or in any case until one is exposed to allergic agents. A cold, on the other hand, appears 1-3 days after exposure to a virus and can last from 3 to 7 days. As for the symptoms, while it is true that in both cases a runny nose occurs, with hay fever the nasal discharge is clear and liquid. With a cold it is thick, gray or yellowish. Finally, seasonal allergic rhinitis does not lead to fever (despite the ambiguous name), while the cold sometimes does.

How is it treated?

Hay fever is a really annoying ailment in spring and summer and getting rid of it would really be a relief.

Relieve hay fever symptoms with artificial tears

Although there is no cure, fortunately it is possible to limit the symptoms by following a few precautions:

Avoid leaving the house (especially going to wooded places such as parks or green spaces) Keep windows and doors closed Prevent pollen from passing through the nose by applying a little petroleum jelly Take a shower and wash your clothes after spending a day outdoors open (to remove any pollen residues)Vacuum the house every dayAvoid gardening, especially mowing the grassDry clothes inside the house and not outdoorsAvoid keeping pets at home (which can bring pollen inside)

However, if you suspect that you suffer from seasonal allergic rhinitis, contact your doctor who will prescribe the best products to relieve your symptoms. For example artificial tears against dry eyes or nose spray against swelling.

In this way you too can spend a peaceful and sunny spring and summer!

