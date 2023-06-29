Stanija Dobrojević before silicone | Entertainment

Serbian starlet Stanija Dobrojević has reportedly invested a “small fortune” on her appearance so far

The public met starlet Stanija Dobrojević more than 10 years ago, when the tabloids talked about her as the girlfriend of a football player.Gojka Kačar. A few years later, we saw her at the Farm, then at the Cooperative, and she also tried her hand as a singer.

Throughout her reality TV and music career, Stanija continued to post pictures and videos on Instagram, where she is followed by 1.6 million people, but her Twitter is far more interesting in some parts…

On it hides Stanija’s old picture, which shows how she looks without silicone. The starlet, who “bursts and spills” from every bra and swimsuit, didn’t have that problem a few years ago.

This is what Stanija looks like today:



