haywire traffic, queues of up to 16 kilometres

Viareggio (Lucca), 28 June 2023 – Chaos in A12 motorwayheading south, just before the toll booth Versilia. Il trailer of a tir carrying cars, it completely caught fire at km 124. Traffic in tilt e long queues for the truck fire.

Section closed and reopened

At around 3.45pm, the southbound highway was closed to traffic to facilitate firefighting operations and for the safety of motorists. From 4 pm it is open again, but in one direction only.

The intervention of the fire brigade to put out the fire in the truck on the A12 motorway

Sixteen firefighters from the Massa Carrara command and the Lucca command intervened to put out the fire, with many means.

Tilt traffic, queues of up to 16 kilometers

Ore 17:28. Traffic gets worse. On the A12, informs the Muoversi in Toscana portal, they register 16 km from the code at times due to a vehicle on fire at km 124 between Sarzana and Versilia in the direction of Rosignano.

Ore 16:15. Register until 10 km from the code between Carrara and Versilia towards Rosignano.

