European Games: Shooters win silver in the mixed team

European Games

Austria’s marksmen won the next medal at the European Games in Poland. After two bronze medals, the mixed team with Sheileen Waibel and Andreas Thum won silver in the 50 m three-position fight (small caliber) in Wroclaw on Wednesday.



28.06.2023 17.10

Online since today, 5.10 p.m

In the grand final, the duo had to admit defeat to the Swiss Nina Christen and Jan Lochbihler by 10:16. Bronze went to Jenny Ostre Stene and Simon Kolstad Claussen from Norway, who prevailed in the small final against the Danish Stephanie Laura Grundsöe and Steffen Halfdan Olsen with 16:14.

For Thum it was the second medal at the European Games. The Tyrolean had already taken third place in the men’s 10m team event (air rifle) with Alexander Schmirl and Martin Strempfl. Schmirl from Lower Austria also won the bronze medal in the men’s individual 50 m three-position fight (small caliber).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

