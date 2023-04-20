he barricades himself in a taxi, then punches a policeman

Milano – The outburst in the taxi, for no apparent reason. The attack on the police one of whom was punched in the face and discharged from the emergency room with a seven-day prognosis. AND the complaint on the loose for resistance and violence against a public official. End of evening rough that of Tuesday for Achille Costacurta, 19 years to turn in October, son of the former AC Milan and national team player Alessandro and of the model, actress and TV presenter Martina Colombari, with whom he recently participated in the broadcast Beijing Express (the couple “Mother and son” was eliminated last Thursday from the program that is being aired on Sky in recent weeks).

Here are the facts, according to what was confirmed to the Day by several sources. Shortly after 11pm, the boy boarded the a taxi in the Tortona area, but after a few minutes it would start to give out inside the white car. The driver got scared and approached a patrol of local police officers, in via Savona to carry out a service for the Fuorisalone. The taxi driver told the police that the passenger was damaging his vehicle and that shouted meaningless phrases; someone would also have seen him throwing designer accessories from the windows. The fact is that the driver got off while Costacurta junior remained in the car, refusing to go out. The cast irons somehow managed to get the doors open, but one of them, a graduate, was hit by the 18-year-old near the eye with a punch.

The boy, in an evident state of alteration, was immobilized and taken to the Radiomobile headquarters in via Custodi, to the central arrest and detention office of the local police: following the investigative investigations, he was under investigation for resistance and violence against a public official, in agreement with the prosecutor on duty; it seems that a small amount of drugs was also found on him during the search. At dawn he was entrusted to his father, who arrived by car in via Custodi to take him home.

Solo two days agoAchille Costacurta made headlines for a harsh outburst on social media against the rapping Fedez. Taking a cue from a video posted on Instagram by his wife Clare Ferragni, who told his followers about a visit with his two children Leone and Vittoria to a chocolate factory in Dubai, the eighteen-year-old recalled an episode dating back several years ago, which occurred in a restaurant. “This st … o. When I was Leo’s age, I kindly ask for a photo and he rudely sends me away saying that he had to eat,” he said, sharing the video of the influencer. “In order not to play games with him, my daddy grabbed me and went home.” “Maybe now-he added-he wouldn’t do it anymore because he had children?”, The question followed by a last jab. “In fact, do one thing: ask him if he would still refuse a photo with a child today”.

