He dives into the Trebbia to save his son, they both drown

breaking latest news – He dives into the waters of the river to help his son in difficulty but both end up drowning. Tragedy in the afternoon in Piacenzain the Perino area, very popular with local residents on summer days.

The 28-year-old while doing swimming in the Trebbia it began to gasp and the 59-year-old dad dived in to bring it back to shore but soon both of them went under. Many from the shore, realizing the drama in progress, called for help but the timely intervention of 118, carabinieri and firefighters did not help.

To find the bodies of the two, originating in the Sri Lankawere the divers of the brigade.

Go to the article

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

