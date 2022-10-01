He had eaten a sausage meal. Except, within a few hours, he found himself in intensive therapy, after contracting food listeriosis. This is the misadventure that occurred a few days ago to a thirty-year-old boy from Terni, currently hospitalized in serious condition at the hospital in Perugia. According to what was reported by the local media, the thirty-year-old Umbrian had presented himself to the hospital in Città di Castello, denouncing, first of all, sudden motor difficulties. The doctors then subjected him to some tests, at the end of which the cause emerged: the young man had the listeriosis.

It is caused by the bacterium “Listeria monocytogene” which can be present in soil, water and vegetation and can contaminate various foods such as milk, vegetables, soft cheeses, undercooked meats and slightly seasoned sausages. Healthy children and adults may occasionally become infected, but rarely develop serious illness unlike debilitated, immunosuppressed, and pregnant women. The severity of the symptoms varies considerably according to the infectious dose and the state of health of the affected individual: it ranges from flu-like or gastrointestinal forms (sometimes accompanied by high fever) up to in subjects at risk, to septicemic forms, meningitis or miscarriage. The thirty-year-old was then transferred to the hospital in the Umbrian capital and his health conditions worsened in the past few hours, making it necessary to transfer him to intensive care. How did you contract it? The analyzes subsequently carried out by the Ministry have then ascertained the presence of the bacterium in some batches of frankfurters sold in the area and other neighboring regions, which were then withdrawn from the market.