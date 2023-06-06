Home » He had a panic attack




During the Monday 5 June episode of Isola dei Famosi, Alessandra Drusian had an anxiety attack which did not allow her to continue the match against Cristina Scuccia.

In the episode of Monday 5 June of theIsland of the Famousi, there are moments of tension. During one of the rehearsals scheduled during the weekly appointment in prime time, Alessandra Drusian of the Jalisse she had an illness that did not allow her to complete the match against Cristina Scuccia. He intervened immediately to the rescue of the singer Alvin.

Alessandra Drusian’s illness during the challenge

A rather difficult test, the one that the two castaways should have overcome, who in fact were called to overcome a path with a series of obstacles, at the end of which they had to bring a flag to the shore as a sign of the completed circuit. In the course of the game, however, something does not go according to plan. Alessandra Drusian begins to show signs of slowing down and even from the studio there are those who encourage her to continue, while the cameras focus on Cristina’s journey, on the other side something is happening that not even Ilary Blasi seems to be aware of. In fact, the presenter tries to call Alvin insistently, receiving no answer, until the camera frames the following scene: Alessandra supported by Alvin, with her husband Fabio who tries to calm her down, while she is in the throes of a real panic attack .

See also  Amici 22, Maria De Filippi shuts up Raimondo Todaro: «What are we doing?». The clash is cut, it's already - leggo.it

Alvin tries to calm Alessandra Drusian

From the study, the couple’s daughter, Angelina, declares that her mother has never been particularly fond of water and therefore something must have upset her. Alvin, meanwhile, takes Alessandra to the beach, where she lets herself go into a desperate and liberating cry. The envoy, at the request of Ilary Blasi, explains what happened:

New clashes on the island between Helena Prestess and the castaways, the screams of Mazzoli: “You broke your cog * ions”

She’s had an anxiety attack, we’re trying to calm her down a little bit, but she’s fine, she’d gotten to a point where she didn’t touch and she let herself get caught up. Now we give her a drop of water, but she’s fine anyway.

