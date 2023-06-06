Home » Twitter, what a disaster Elon Musk: advertising sales collapse (-59%)
Business

Twitter, what a disaster Elon Musk: advertising sales collapse (-59%)

by admin
Twitter, what a disaster Elon Musk: advertising sales collapse (-59%)

Twitter advertising collapses

they collapse i advertising revenue Of Twitter. In the space of a month, in the period from April 1 to the first week of May, the revenues of the social network owed by advertisers have plunged by 59%, stopping at “only” 88 million dollars.

READ ALSO: Annalisa Cuzzocrea, the teacher of Sx who also wands Elly Schlein

And as reported by the New York Times, the trend does not seem destined to improve in the short term. It will therefore be a difficult challenge for the new CEO Linda Yaccarinowhich will debut at the top of Twitter in the coming weeks.

READ ALSO: Mediaset, promotion for Mr. Meloni. Giambruno: talk in prime time. Rumors

Employee fears

As has been the case for some time now, the concern of the leaders in charge of the advertising of social media towards the increase of hate speech and pornography. Since when Muskin fact, has chosen to take the path of

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  The year-end fund ranking battle is back again. Are the former champions Yu Guang, Ren Zesong, Wang Junzheng, Song Kun, Cui Chenlong, etc. okay? Fund_Sina Finance_Sina.com

You may also like

Apple’s 23rd WWDC: Officially Released Mixed Reality Head...

GDL presents high collective bargaining demands – and...

Energy – RWE warns of power shortages and...

Annalisa Cuzzocrea, the teacher of Sx who also...

The Fed is expected to maintain high interest...

Fake pictures and videos: European labeling requirements against...

Apple is one step away from the record...

Environmental protection – Green youth considers warnings about...

Rates, no respite from the ECB. Lagarde: “The...

U.S. stocks close: The three major indexes collectively...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy