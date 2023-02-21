While taking a nap, he didn’t realize that he was experiencing very serious internal bleeding. The Apple Watch, which literally saved his life, sent him warning signs about his state of health

From the USA comes a story that risked ending in tragedy if it hadn’t been for the providential “intervention” of theApple Watch, the famous electronic device that connects to your smartphone and also monitors your heart rate and sleep. If it hadn’t been for his precious watch, most likely the protagonist of the story could not have told it because he would have died.

The episode is going around the world, bouncing on American and foreign newspapers and on social networks. Wanting to share his misadventure on Reddit, which fortunately ended with a happy ending, is a man who uses the nickname Digitalmofo on the online platform.

After lunch, the man said he lay down to take a nap, with his Apple Watch on his wrist.

“When I woke up I checked my notifications and I had some at least 10 that indicated to me that the heartbeat was accelerating” explains.

Despite trying to lie down, the situation did not improve. Concerned, he then contacted his doctor. Once the oxygenation and pulse values ​​were verified, the doctor immediately understood the seriousness and alerted 911 so that he could be transported to hospital as soon as possible.

And the diagnosis, in fact, was really distressing:

“Severe internal bleedingI had just over 3 g/dL of hemoglobin and my normal is around 15. – explains the man – The medical team initially believed it was a heart attack, but it was gastrointestinal bleeding.

“Bless the doctors, nurses and blood donors, but if it hadn’t been for my Apple Watch I would have passed out and died without even realizing it” he concluded, thanking his faithful smartwatch “friend”.

