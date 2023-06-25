“He wants to drive me crazy”: Antonella Fiordalisi in tears on Instagram

Amici’s dancer, Giulia Stabile, showed herself in tears on social media sharing her state of mind for an experience she had.

Sensitive and cheerful, Giulia Stabile loves dance very much and Amici’s program gave her the opportunity to follow her passion and live from it at the moment. Amici’s former student shares many aspects of her life and her work on social media, even the end of her love with Sangiovanni for example.

In the latest stories on Instagram Giulia explained to fans how she experienced a strong emotion in Milan on June 23, being able to attend a very important event for her. Here because.

Giulia’s strong emotion

The concert of Rosalia, a Spanish singer who Giulia Stabile admires a lot, took place in Milan. She knows all of her songs and one of them was also the accompaniment for her dance performance on stage at the Milan Hippodrome.

Once she had done her part, Giulia then had the opportunity to follow Rosalia’s entire concert from the backstage and was very excited to hear her sing live, from so close. “This is the effect that a concert of her has on me” she said in the video in which tears flow and she is visibly moved by her music.

Giulia’s shared frailties

Giulia Stabile has never hidden her weaknesses which are often also her strength. She is not afraid to share her even more vulnerable sides on social media and days ago she wrote a message in which many followers empathized and commented on her by throwing their support.

“Do you ever have dark periods? In which you are tired of fighting, of shedding tears… periods in which you do not feel enough, you feel that you no longer want to “win”, periods in which your negative thoughts manage to take total control…” he began, continuing then: “ Shown publicly doesn’t belong to me, but this time I decided to get naked, showing you this side of me as well”.

Often poured out and shy, Giulia does not easily talk about her feelings, but social networks are sometimes used for this too, to find the courage to express themselves. “I’ll do it my way, on a stage, through dance” she ends thus recalling the various events and shows in which she will be the protagonist in Italy during the summer, such as July 12 in Desenzano sul Garda.

