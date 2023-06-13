Home » he was about to lose his leg
Health

he was about to lose his leg

by admin
he was about to lose his leg

An appointment with his family that risks ending in tragedy. The incredible story comes from Florida, where Donnie Adams, a 52-year-old man, risked…

Access the article and all the contents of the site
with the dedicated app, newsletters and live updates.

SPECIAL OFFER

BEST OFFER

ANNUAL

49,99€

11,99€
For 1 year

ACTIVATE NOW

– or –

Subscribe by paying with Google

SPECIAL OFFER

Read the article and the whole website ilgazzettino.it

1 Year for €9.99 69,99€

or
€1 per month for 3 months

Automatic Renewal. Turn off whenever you want.

  • Unlimited access to articles on site and app
  • The 7:30 Good Morning newsletter
  • All thematic newsletters
  • Insights and live updates
  • Exclusive direct

An appointment with his family that risks ending in tragedy. The incredible story comes from Florida, where Donnie Adams, a 52-year-old man, almost died from a bite from a relative after an argument. But how was this possible? A necrotizing fasciitis, a life-threatening infection known as “flesh-eating disease” or “carnivorous disease” as it causes a very dangerous necrosis of the tissues that are involved.

Donnie Adams and the flesh-eating disease

An article in the Tampa Bay Times recounts the nightmare of Donnie Adams: On February 14 of this year, he went to the emergency room of HCA Florida Northside Hospital in St. Petersburg to get a tetanus shot and antibiotics when the first symptoms appeared. A relative, following a quarrel, bit him. It’s not clear whether the bacteria was already in his family member’s mouth or whether the wound only became infected later. Streptococcus pyogenes is a very common pathogen and is responsible for, among other things, even a simple sore throat.

See also  Microsoft's new Xbox Series game console reveals that the processor has changed | XFastest News

Only rarely can it penetrate the subcutaneous tissue and cause necrotic disease. Three days after arriving at the hospital, his condition worsened and he underwent emergency surgery by Dr. Fritz Brink’s team, which saved his life (and leg). The necrotizing fasciitis was indeed rotting the soft tissue between the knee and groin. “A human bite is dirtier than a dog bite in terms of the types of bacteria involved. Normal bacteria in an abnormal spot can be a real problem,” Dr. Brink told the Tampa Bay Time.

Read the full article
in Il Gazzettino

You may also like

Sick after the corona vaccination – what we...

Beware of Food Poisoning: What to Do Now...

A single dish, the Buddha Bowl salad is...

X-INTEGRATE develops AI-based document processing for the healthcare...

AUSL Modena – From group walks to gentle...

Premiere in Linz: music instead of anesthesia

what’s happening in Miami

Nationwide protest day of pharmacies on June 14,...

Neuromuscular diseases the “Free Soul” project casts off...

Inhaled microplastics settle in the airways – health

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy