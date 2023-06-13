Hi-Fi Rush is getting two new modes, enemies and songs, for free in July

Earlier this month, it seemed that Hi-Fi Rush would be receiving more content from Steam achievements soon, and now it’s official.

Arcade Challenge! is a free update coming to Hi-Fi Rush on July 5th, and it highlights two new modes that will spice things up. BPM Rush will have us fighting through waves of enemies while the beat-per-minute and challenge build up until we reach 200 BPM. It sounds like a fun mode for those of us who want to test how good we are, but there’s also an easy difficulty option if it’s too hard for you.

open! High above! Basically a randomized version of Rhythm Tower, Chai starts out as a blank slate and must grow stronger by defeating enemies. After completing a round, we could choose between random “upgrades” and “bugs”. Leveling up improves our stats and gives us benefits while reducing the score multiplier. At the same time, mistakes are negative modifiers that improve our score potential.

The update also includes five new songs, two new enemies, new special attacks and a challenge system that rewards us with new accessories for Chai, 808 and Korsica. That last part is probably one of the reasons we also get a new photo mode option.

See all of these actions below.