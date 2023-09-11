There is still little talk about them but their impact is anything but marginal. Only in 2020, in fact, i head and neck tumors they affected 9,900 Italians, of whom 4,100 did not survive the disease. This is the picture that emerges from the AIOM “Cancer numbers 2022” report. Worrying figures that make this neoplasm the seventh most common in Europe, with a frequency twice as high as cervical cancer.

Head and neck cancer: free screening from 18 to 22 September

To raise awareness among the population about the prevention of head and neck cancer, the Make Sense Campaign, promoted in Italy by the Italian Association of Cervical-Cephalic Oncology (AIOCC). In fact, from 18 to 22 September, over 130 facilities spread across the country will organize free screening for head and neck cancer, with free access or by reservation. Click here to find the nearest participating center.

Watch out for even 1 of these symptoms that last more than 3 weeks

The motto of the 2023 Italian edition of the campaign is “1 symptom for 3 weeks, 3 weeks for 1 life”. The rule to always keep in mind – say the specialists – is 1per3. That is, if even 1 of the symptoms below is present for a duration of 3 weeks or more, you should contact your doctor promptly:

tongue pain; sores that don’t heal and/or red or white spots in the mouth; throat pain; persistent hoarseness; pain and/or difficulty swallowing; neck swelling; stuffy nose on one side and/or nosebleeds.

The symptoms of head and neck tumors are often ignored or confused with those typical of other seasonal diseases or disorders, such as banal para-flu syndromes. A rapid understanding of the signs of the disease is crucial for an early diagnosis, in the presence of which the survival rate rises to 80-90%, compared to a life expectancy of only 5 years for those who discover the disease at an advanced stage.

