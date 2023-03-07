news-txt”>

The headache ‘is a woman’ as it is characterized as a particularly widespread disorder in the female sex from adolescence to pregnancy, so much so that experts warn, in some cases, when the pathology is chronic and disabling, women can even give up to have a child for fear of not being able to handle the treatments.

Migraine therefore predominantly affects women (3 women for every man) especially during the reproductive age. It is the hormonal fluctuations related to menstruation that represent the most common predisposing or triggering factor for migraine. In fact, over 50% of patients report a greater occurrence of migraine attacks during the perimenstrual window, i.e. in the days immediately before or after the first day of the cycle. In general, migraine frequently improves during pregnancy, particularly after the first trimester, and then returns about one month after delivery. Factors related to new conditions and consequent lifestyle changes, such as lack of sleep and stress, can make this period a very critical time in a woman’s life.

“Up to about 20 percent of women with migraine tend to avoid pregnancy out of fear that they won’t be able to treat the attacks, out of fear that the pain will get worse, or out of fear that the attack or preventative drugs might affect on the development of the fetus – explains Antonio Russo, Associate Professor of Neurology at the University of Campania “Luigi Vanvitelli” and head of the Regional Reference Center for Headaches and Facial Pains – Furthermore, up to about 25% of women report a worsening of migraine already during gestation.Unfortunately at the moment we do not have data that allow us to use preventive drugs for migraine, both old and new generation, with absolute serenity.In such cases a non-pharmacological preventive approach (avoiding triggering factors or aggravating, ensure adequate nutrition and sufficient sleep, exercise and relaxation) should always be c considered first choice”.

“Suboptimal management of migraine during pregnancy and breastfeeding can have relevant consequences for both the mother and the fetus – adds the expert – Therefore providing adequate anti-migraine treatment in pregnant women is imperative, even if the choice of the right strategy is not always straightforward and can frequently be a challenge”. “Fortunately for these patients it is possible to adopt non-pharmacological preventive strategies such as devices – explains Russo – These allow, through the stimulation of the peripheral branches of the trigeminal nerve, the modulation of the central mechanisms that generate migraine with results demonstrated in studies in which the external trigeminal neurostimulation, compared with placebo stimulations, showed very significant efficacy, tolerability and safety profiles.It is interesting to know that the external neurostimulation treatment modality of migraine can be used not only as a preventive therapy but also to treat migraine attacks. This data is very important and represents a significant support for patients who are pregnant or breastfeeding “.