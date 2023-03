In Dinkelsbühl there was a different kind of teaching. 12 middle school students have now brought seniors closer to the functions of smartphones. Both seniors and students had a lot of fun and both sides learned something, the city said in a press release.

© Laura Krehn

In the rooms of the middle school, the students taught the members of the senior citizens’ advisory board how to use their smartphones together with their teacher Adrijana Gajic.

Photo: ©Laura Krehn

