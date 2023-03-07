It sounds like a joke, but it’s not one for those affected: If you take too many painkillers for headaches and migraines, you can trigger an additional illness. The disease has a name.

Migraine burdens everyday life and thus robs quality of life. Therefore, most of those affected resort to painkillers, sometimes increasing the dose. And so, under certain circumstances, get caught in a spiral of pain.

Because overuse of painkillers or migraine medication can lead to another headache disorder in people with chronic headaches or migraines: the “Medication Overuse Headache (MOH). Medication overuse headache. So you aggravate the pain with the supposed aid.

Still little awareness of MOH among doctors

The disease burden of those affected is often very high, but the awareness of the problem, both among them and among doctors, is often not yet sufficient, according to the German Society for Neurology. The disease can be treated and prevented.

When taking triptans, MOH develops more frequently and faster than when taking so-called non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), which include ibuprofen, for example. According to the German Society for Neurology, painkillers containing opiates are particularly problematic because they could also make you dependent.

Women are more likely to be affected by MOH

For the diagnosis, the use of medication and the recurring headache are considered. For example, by having those affected keep a headache calendar, and also with neurological examinations.

According to the information, MOH is assumed if those affected by migraine or tension headaches feel pain on at least 15 days per month for more than three months and are treated with pain or migraine medication.

Women are affected more often than men. The risk factors also include psychiatric disorders such as depression or anxiety disorders, addictions such as smoking and the use of medication for sleep disorders or tranquilizers.