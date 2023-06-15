Headaches, what happens in your brain when you have a migraine

How many times do we find ourselves having to deal with themigraine? The latter is nothing more than a bad headache which can limit those who suffer from it at that time. Very often it comes suddenly and the causes can be many, very often not identifiable.

The migrainesin fact, involve severe pain in the temples and in the skull more generally, throbbing sensation ahead, nausea, sensitivity to light, feeling of weakness. In most cases, migraine sufferers feel the need to lie down in the dark, keep their eyes closed, and hope it passes quickly.

Some studies show that nearly 40,000 people suffer from migraine each year, mostly women. The trigger has not been pinpointed, but a recent study has revealed what happens to the brain of migraine sufferers.

The migraine study

Was Wilson XuUniversity of California neurology researcher to lead migraine research. The study was carried out on 25 people aged between 25 and 60, all healthy, without cognitive problems and who had not undergone intracranial operations or suffered from psychological problems.

Looking into the brain of patients, researchers were able to prove that changes do occur in chronic or episodic migraine sufferers without an aura. The significant changes concern, in particular, the region of the brain called the semioval center. The study was carried out by choosing these two categories of subjects:

10 who suffered from chronic migraine or recurring and rather severe headaches

or recurring and rather severe headaches 10 con episodic migraineslasting less than 2 weeks

The two groups were compared with five age-matched subjects who did not suffer from migraine. All participants underwent a brain scan (with the 7T system) and what did it show? That, migraine sufferers had larger than normal perivascular spaces. The study highlighted the presence of fluid in this area of ​​the brain. So the brain of a person who suffers from migraine is not the same as someone who never suffers from severe headaches.

What to do if you have a severe migraine

If you are one of those who regularly suffer from migraines, it is definitely recommended to talk to your doctor. The causes of a severe headache they can be different: stress, too much sun, tiredness, anxiety, etc. Remedies vary according to the extent of the migraine. In fact, when this persists and does not give the patient a break, the doctor will prescribe an anti-inflammatory to be taken according to the indications.