Healico app for digital wound documentation scores with automatic wound measurement

Health

by admin
Monday, December 4, 2023, 12:58 p.m

Sulzbach/Saar – Healico is a modern digital tool for networked wound care that makes the everyday work of medical specialists and nursing staff much easier. Thanks to the innovative measure function, wound management is now even more efficient.

Healico is an innovative, free app that supports medical professionals in wound care in everyday practice – simply, quickly and transparently. With the smart assistant, wounds can be recorded, assessed and treatments suggested quickly and effortlessly. The app also allows the direct exchange of information, documents and wound photos across the entire treatment team. Healico thus makes wound documentation easier and contributes to better wound management. With the new AI-supported measure function for automatic wound measurement, the wound size can be determined reliably and in seconds. This closes a crucial gap in wound documentation.

Communicate securely and transparently with the entire treatment team

Optimal networking within the entire treatment team is crucial for successful wound management. Thanks to Healico, patient files can be shared within the team in a data protection-compliant manner to enable real-time collaboration. This ensures ongoing transparency throughout the treatment process and ensures that all wound care team members are kept up to date.

The use of Healico has proven itself in everyday practice and care

Healico makes wound management easier for caregivers, allowing them to work more efficiently. This gives them the opportunity to invest more time directly in caring for patients – a relief that is confirmed by concrete experiences at the WH Care Osloß life and health center. “Using Healico offers us significant advantages in everyday life,” reports Steven Strathausen, nursing service manager. “Healico enables us to document wounds quickly and easily, which can be saved easily and intuitively directly in the app. A major advantage is that wound documentation is carried out directly on site during care and treatment and does not have to be carried out afterwards. This also proves to be extremely advantageous during examinations by the MDK (Medical Service of Health Insurance), as the wound documentation is always complete and up to date.”

See also  Vitamin D, is it useful to fight Covid? And how much do you need? The quiz

You can find out more about Healico here.

URGO GmbH: Your reliable partner

URGO GmbH is your competent partner for doctors, nursing services, specialist retailers, homecare companies, medical supply stores, clinics and pharmacies. We offer optimal and innovative solutions for needs-based wound care. URGO GmbH is part of the URGO Medical division, part of the French family-run URGO group.

Find out more at: www.urgo.de

