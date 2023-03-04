München – 27.02.2023

Dr. Gertrud Demmler, board member of the SBK Siemens company health insurance fund, at the first meeting of the new expert council on health and care

Tomorrow the new members of the Advisory Council (SVR) Health and Care will meet for their first joint meeting. I congratulate you on your appointment and wish you every success. The major challenges in the healthcare sector require the diverse expertise of the members and the courage to identify real drivers of change. Demographic funding gaps, skills shortages and new health burdens from climate change reveal mutually reinforcing problem areas that require a systemic perspective. From the point of view of the insured community of statutory health insurance, I see three central premises for the success of the necessary major reforms:

1 #Humancentricity: Focus on people:

Health care people must be at the center of all reforms. On the one hand, there are the insured, the patients. On the other hand, it is important to make jobs attractive for medical professions, nursing staff and many other healthcare professionals. Because they are the “human factor” without which human care is not possible. Dialogue, surveys and feedback processes help to never lose sight of people and their needs.

2 #Usercentricity: Exchange and networking thanks to user-centric digitization:

When it comes to digitization, the focus should be on benefits and practicability for those who use the offers. It is crucial to integrate users into the development process right from the start – both those who are insured and those who provide services. Then digital solutions have the potential to initiate many urgently needed improvements and create space for the valuable “human resource”.

3 #Qualitycentricity: Focus on quality instead of quantity:

In the healthcare system, the principle still applies: using a lot of resources means a lot of money. We’re setting the wrong incentives. In order to counteract this development, the quality of the results of therapies and treatments should be given much greater importance. The prerequisite for this is that we must measure quality for the benefit of the insured and make it transparent. For this we need institutionalized feedback processes and standardized quality criteria.

