The iPhone 15 Pro (Max) is probably not the best-kept secret in the industry: More and more details about the upcoming flagship models are now becoming public, such as the technical equipment, the housing and even the exact dimensions of the devices (look here). Even with the USB-C connection, Apple is unlikely to cause any more surprises – this is even true if the manufacturer announces that full compatibility with cables can only be achieved via MFi certification. Apple should also work on the buttons on the side.

A single button for volume adjustment
The latest leaked CAD drawings and renderings of the iPhone 15 Pro reveal some details about the upcoming series. YouTuber ZONEofTECH now points out some interesting differences between the published graphics of the iPhone 15 Pro and the standard model: the former has two pins in the recess where the volume control buttons are usually located. In the standard version, there are two separate notches, each with two pins. In all likelihood, Apple will no longer equip the Pro devices with a volume up and volume down button. Instead, only one button is used, which takes over both functions, according to the YouTuber.

Does the mute switch become a button?
The mute switch on the iPhone should also be revised. With its help, the device can be switched to “silent” mode quickly and easily. On the iPad, the button already had to give way to a software-based solution, but Apple does not take a similarly radical approach with the iPhone 15 Pro (Max). ZONEofTECH is “100 percent sure” that the moveable switch will probably be a thing of the past. Cupertino will probably rely on a conventional push button in the future. So far, thanks to the orange background, users can see at a glance whether the iPhone is muted. The YouTuber doesn’t elaborate on whether Apple will come up with a similar solution for a push button.

