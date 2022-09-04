Home Health Health, from first aid to telemedicine: the seven forgotten emergencies
Health

Health, from first aid to telemedicine: the seven forgotten emergencies

by admin
Health, from first aid to telemedicine: the seven forgotten emergencies

Shortage of doctors and nurses. First aid near collapse. Few family doctors and no role. These are some of the neglected health emergencies after Covid. These were listed by Il Sole 24 ore which underlined the absence of the issue in the electoral campaign for the political elections scheduled for 25 September.

The newspaper indicates seven problems of the health service that are not mentioned: territorial health care still to be implemented, with funds to hire staff not yet assigned to the Regions; family doctors “few and without roles”; the serious shortage of doctors and nurses due to 10 years of cuts which, despite the recruitments for Covid, have led to a ‘hole’ of 20 thousand places; the emergency room in serious difficulty with few staff, stressed and forced to grueling shifts; the lack of training of young doctors; telemedicine without skills and technicians to manage this transition in hospitals and doctors’ offices; funds to the sector down compared to GDP despite the NRP.

See also  Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a 40 hour adventure - Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

You may also like

the urologist Danilo Centrella explains them

This is the list of the most dangerous...

how to prevent burnout (physical and emotional) –...

Use yogurt for plant health

The director of the Meyer accused of corruption...

PlayStation is absent from Tokyo Game Show again,...

Mysterious pneumonia in Argentina, there is the fourth...

iPhone 14, Apple Watch Pro, AirPods Pro 2:...

Splatoon 3 Completed Trial Edition｜10 New Elements for...

The vegetarian diet for weight loss that is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy