Shortage of doctors and nurses. First aid near collapse. Few family doctors and no role. These are some of the neglected health emergencies after Covid. These were listed by Il Sole 24 ore which underlined the absence of the issue in the electoral campaign for the political elections scheduled for 25 September.

The newspaper indicates seven problems of the health service that are not mentioned: territorial health care still to be implemented, with funds to hire staff not yet assigned to the Regions; family doctors “few and without roles”; the serious shortage of doctors and nurses due to 10 years of cuts which, despite the recruitments for Covid, have led to a ‘hole’ of 20 thousand places; the emergency room in serious difficulty with few staff, stressed and forced to grueling shifts; the lack of training of young doctors; telemedicine without skills and technicians to manage this transition in hospitals and doctors’ offices; funds to the sector down compared to GDP despite the NRP.