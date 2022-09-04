There are 13,197 new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday the infected were 17,668. The victims are 30, down from 48 yesterday. The swabs carried out are 111,946. The rate is at 11.8%, stable from 11.6% yesterday. There are 190 patients admitted to intensive care, two more than yesterday, in the balance between entries and exits, while daily entries are 15. On the other hand, 4,573 hospitalized in ordinary wards are 57 less in the last twenty-four hours. The currently positive are 603,166, compared to yesterday 5,015 less. 21,159,271 (+18,181) have been discharged and healed while the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 21,938,269, that of deaths is 175,832.

Aifa, verdict on new vaccines tomorrow.

“That of the fight against Covid we must still consider it an open game. Covid has not disappeared, it has not taken a spaceship and disappeared. It is a problem that we still have but we have new tools to deal with it, especially with vaccines. Ema has given the ok to updated vaccines, Aifa will pronounce on 5 September, and the hope is that this other piece of the vaccination campaign can be started from mid-September “. This was said two days ago by the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza speaking with journalists on the occasion of the presentation of the new Meyer Health Campus in Florence.

Speranza also replied to those who asked him for updates on the possible extension of the obligation of masks on public transport: “There are still no evaluations on this,” he said.