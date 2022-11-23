Nine videos, 74 information pills, 3 infographics and 2 video overviews on nutrition, physical activity, sedentary lifestyle and excess weight, and 9 information sheets with insights on breakfast, active mobility, snacks, motor activity at school, proper nutrition, fruit consumption and vegetables, movement, water consumption and sedentary lifestyle. All colored and animated, for the good use and consumption of school-age boys and girls.

Yes, because it is above all them, the boys and girls, who are the recipients of the new social media campaign Health is built from an early agethe initiative designed to promote healthy lifestyles through simple indications, concrete, immediate suggestions on nutrition and physical activity and on how to improve the daily habits of the whole family.

Obesity, the days before birth would be essential to prevent it by Valentina Guglielmo

07 November 2022



The health education initiative is promoted by the National Center for Disease Prevention and Health Promotion (Cnapps) of the Higher Institute of Health (ISS), by the Burlo Garofolo Maternal-Infantile Iccs of Trieste and is financed by the Ministry of Health as part of “Gaining health“, one of the projects of the Ccm, the National Center for Disease Prevention and Control, will be organized through appointments every 10-15 days, by tuning into the Guadagnare Salute social channels Facebook and Instagram .

The question is of some weight

In Italy, according to data from the OKkio alla SALUTE surveillance, coordinated by ISS, as many as one in three children is overweight or obese: “A condition often related to a lifestyle that combines a diet that is too caloric and a low level of physical activity – he claims John Capellidirector of Cnapps – Reflecting on these aspects is therefore essential to promote the health and well-being of the whole family”. Any data? 20% of Italian children do not do physical activity every day, when the adequate levels of physical activity for school age is one hour a day. Just under half of the classes, 47%, do not carry out the 2 hours of motor activity recommended for schools. In our country, one in 4 children (25%) consumes sugary drinks every day and sodas which typically contain excessive doses of sugar which can lead to weight gain, diabetes and tooth decay.

Festival Salute 2022, I don’t want to be fat: how to prevent childhood obesity news/strategie_salute_bambini-375828117/&generation=pageload&responsive=true&gd-facet-webview=false&pm=true&pl_listen=true&el=player_ex_375830566&mode=embed&bcplayer=true&fromch=www.repubblica.it”>

The good example of parents

“We know – continues Capelli – that the living environment can facilitate and promote health: school, work, the community can offer opportunities to make healthy choices, but it is also up to us to find these opportunities. When, in the family, we choose a favor of health, we can become a positive example for our children. On the other hand, the habits acquired in the years of growth are those that tend to be maintained even as adults”. Health is built from small, in fact.

Food wizards, Luisa Ranieri: “A cartoon that entertains talking about food” by Irma D’Aria

November 12, 2022



Nine cards to understand how to act

Each of the nine cards, after a brief introduction on the topic to which it is dedicated, reports the data of OKkio alla Salute and suggests how to act by promoting a synergy between school and family.