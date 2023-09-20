Printable version

Press release no. 52

Date of the press release 19 September 2023

Health, Minister Schillaci at the UN General Assembly

Prevention, preparation and response to pandemics, universal health coverage and eradication of tuberculosis: these are the themes of the plenary sessions dedicated to global health of the United Nations General Assembly, which will see the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, in New York from today to September 23rd.

The Minister, member of the Government delegation led by the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, will also participate in various bilateral meetings including the one with the French Minister of Health, Aurelien Rousseau, scheduled for 20 September.

During the week, the Minister will meet representatives of international organizations and the scientific community also in view of the Italian Presidency of the G7.

