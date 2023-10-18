Health: Riccardi, Pnrr deadlines for Agro Aquileiese works respected – Healthcare

“The deadlines linked to the projects for the ex novo construction and reorganization of the spaces of the health facilities relating to the Agro Aquileiese area linked to the Pnrr funds have been respected. The works concern the construction of the Community House (Cdc) in Cervignano del Friuli, the House of the community in Palmanova, and the creation of the Territorial Operations Center (Cot) also in Palmanova”. This was communicated by the councilor for health and social policies of the Fvg, Riccardo Riccardi, meeting the mayors of the towns in the Agro Aquileiese area, at the Palmanova hospital, with the director of the Friuli Centrale university health company (ASufc), Denis Caporale .





“Today’s meeting follows the one that was held a few days ago with the mayors of Cividalese, Valli del Natisone and Valle dello Judrio – Riccardi recalled – It is important to give an account to the first citizens of the state of the work in progress with respect to these important works for the communities of the territory they govern. As with the health facility in the Cividale area, those in the Agro Aquileiese area are also proceeding according to the timetable established initially.” For the community house of Cervignano del Friuli, due to an increase in costs, the Region has integrated the fund and already has a further 442 thousand euros available which come alongside the 4 million already financed by the Region and approximately one and a half million of the Pnrr, for a total of almost 6 million. On the six floors of the building, spaces will be organized for primary care, social dentistry and basic diagnostic services, alongside specialist and rehabilitation. The executive project has been approved and the procurement contract signed; works completion deadline December 2025.





For the Palmanova House, which includes the functions of specialist area, nursing and rehabilitation assistance, district management and coordination, the overall funding is over 3 million euros, of which over one and a half million covered by regional funding. The executive project has been approved and the works contract is being signed. As regards the territorial operations center, in Palmanova, the total financing is 173 thousand euros, with an approved executive project and a stipulated contract.



