Rates unchanged on Autostrade Alto Adriatico routes – News

No toll increase on the routes managed by Autostrade Alto Adriatico. The Concessionaire has announced that tolls will not undergo any increase on its network as per the decree of the Ministry of Transport. The Company itself had not submitted any request for retouching.





As regards the routes covered by Autovie Venete until 30 June 2023, they were then managed by Società Autostrade Alto Adriatico from 1 July (A4 Venezia – Trieste, A28 Portogruaro – Conegliano, A23 Udine Sud – Palmanova and A34 Villesse – Gorizia). The last increase dates back to 2018.



