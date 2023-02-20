news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 20 – “It is our professionals who guarantee quality health services to citizens. It is essential to invest in them”. This was stated by the president of the Italian Federation of Healthcare and Hospitals (Fiaso), on the sidelines of the celebrations for the National Day of Healthcare, Social-Healthcare, Social-Assistance and Voluntary Service Personnel, at the Pontifical University of San Tommaso D’Aquino, in Rome.



“I agree with what the minister said – he added – in particular on the question of economic treatment. Fiaso has been asking for some time to exceed the current spending limits for personnel, which were stopped in 2004 and which have become anachronistic in order to adequately redesign the necessary levels of human capital but also to make public health companies more attractive through the improvement of workers’ wages and conditions of well-being.We are ready to collaborate with the institutions and with all those who share our vision, to guarantee the sustainability of our health system and ensure the protection of the health of all citizens”.



Migliore then, speaking of the pandemic, recalled that “management, doctors, nurses and healthcare workers together have managed to do much more than the sum of the work of individuals. In recent months, the world of healthcare has had to face challenges never seen before : from the need to provide care to patients suffering from Covid-19 to the increase in demand for health services. But thanks to the collaboration between the various actors, it has been possible to face these difficulties. It is important to remember this today – he concluded – but in addition to gratitude, the time has come for concrete recognition, through government actions, to continue to guarantee the protection of public health“. (HANDLE).

