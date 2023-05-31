Healthcare, paid first aid arrives in Italy: ever closer to the American model

Italian healthcare has always stood out for being public, open to all. But now the situation is changing.

If over time it seemed like a totally distant madness, now the matter opens a new way with paid first aid.

It will also arrive in Italy American model? There are actually other countries in Europe where this already exists, where there is an operation based not on the public but on paid insurance, like in the Netherlands. The model is therefore not as far off as one might imagine.

Paid first aid: does Italian healthcare become paid?

Italian health facilities are both public and private, but the emergency room always welcomes everyone. Patients are treated whether they are residents of the area or not, the basic principle is ensure health for all. This has not happened without difficulty over time, obviously offering everything free for everyone is not possible if there is no economic basis to support the working machine.

For this various codes were introduced, only those who represent a real urgency they are treated in the emergency room for free, the others have to pay a ticket. First of all, this system prevented people from using PS to do analyzes that could be organized and planned differently.

However, the privatization system is now making progress and also in Italy a new road is opening up. The first paid emergency room in Italy has opened in Brescia. No waiting for diagnoses, no queues, no chaos but immediate intervention. The model of the privatization is it likely to jeopardize fundamental rights? Something is changing in Europe, the market will probably undergo some changes to deal with an emergency in terms of budget that doesn’t seem to be able to be resolved otherwise.

That doesn’t mean that everything will change and that each service will be paid for as in the United States. Rather probably the private structures will go alongside the public ones and the citizen will have a choice. This certainly generates a good deal of concern, however it is possible to be inspired not by the American model which does not take off in terms of rights but to the Dutch one that seems to work, still ensuring treatments for everyone but distributing essential treatments differently from those that can instead be processed in different ways.

Over time there are always changes and gods new models, needs change and even Healthcare has to deal with the limits of the economy and the market but it will certainly be done with respect for human rights as it always has been.