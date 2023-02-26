Home Health Castelberforte, the 13-year-old attacked with a pair of scissors is doing better. The mayor: “No more summary judgments”
The 13-year-old girl who yesterday was attacked with a gun is better and out of danger pair of scissors by two classmates in a public garden of Castelbelforte, in the province of Mantua. It seems that the 13-year-old, hospitalized yesterday at the Borgo Trento hospital in Verona and constantly assisted by her parents, has lost a lot of blood but she is apparently responding well to the cure. In the meantime, the two perpetrators of the attack have been returned to their respective families, after yesterday one of them had spontaneously presented herself to the carabinieri to report what happened, while the second was accompanied to the barracks by her parents. Given the age of the girls involved, the investigations by the carabinieri – concentrated above all on the search for the motive for the attack – are continuing under the most strict confidentiality. From the first reconstructions, it seems that the girl was lured to the park with an excuse by the two peers. At that point, she would be pinned to the ground and hit repeatedly with punches to the head and with one scissors in the abdomen.

The shock of the community

Meanwhile, on social media, the episode has unleashed the anger of the inhabitants of Castelbelforte, especially on the Facebook group of village “You are from Castelbelforte if…”. The tenor of the comments, at times decidedly out of place, pushed the mayor Massimiliano Gazzani to intervene personally to calm spirits. «In extending to M.’s family my personal closeness and a big virtual hug from the entire Castelbelfortese community, which with anxiety and trepidation contacted me en masse to get reassurances on the clinical conditions of the young woman, I recommend to anyone to refrain from from formulating inappropriate comments of sorts, or summary judgements», wrote the mayor on his Facebook page. “The Carabinieri force, promptly rushed to the site of the attack, is already carrying out the various investigations and any assessment useful for tracing the reasons triggering such a heinous gesture, which, whatever they are, can never have any justification,” added Mayor Gazzani.

