This Sunday, January 11th, the Cinema and Television Actors Union delivers the 29th edition of the SAG Awards. The ceremony will take place on Canal do You Tube da Netflix at 10 pm.

“Babylon”, “The Banshees of Inisherin”, “Everything and Everywhere at the Same Time”, “The Fabelmans” and “Among Women” compete for Best Film Ensemble.

In the race for the award for Best Actor in a Film, Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”), Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) and Austin Butler (“Elvis”) are the favorites, since, until now, they have divided the attention at the BAFTA (Austin), Critics (Brendan), Golden Globes (Colin – Comedy and Austin – Drama), in addition to the critics association awards.

Among the actresses, based on the number of wins at the aforementioned awards, Cate Blanchett (“TÀR”) is the clear favorite. However, Michelle Yeoh (“Everything, Everywhere, At Once”) has a chance.

Another interesting dispute will be between veteran Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”) and Irish Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”).

In the TV category, Best Ensemble in a Drama Series will be disputed between “Better Call Saul”, “The Crown”, “Ozark”, “Ruptura” and “The White Lotus”.

Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series for “Abbot Elementary”, “Barry”, “The Bear”, “Hacks” and “Only Murder in the Building”.

A curiosity: in the field of TV, leading and supporting actors compete in the same category, which also does not separate Linear Series from Anthological Series.

CINEMA

Best Cast in a Film

• Babylon

• Os Banshees de Inisherin

• Everything Everywhere at the Same Time

• The Fabelmans

• Among Women

Best Actor in a Film

• Austin Butler, Elvis

• Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

• Brendan Fraser, The Whale

• Bill Nighy, Living

• Adam Sandler, Throwing High

Best Actress in a Film

• Cate Blanchett, LIBRARY

• Viola Davis, The Woman King

• Ana de Armas, Blonde

• Danielle Deadwyler, Till

• Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere at Once

Best Supporting Actor in a Film

• Paul Dano, The Fabelmans

• Brendan Gleeson, House Banshees of Inisherin

• Barry Keoghan, House Banshees of Inisherin

• Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere at the Same Time

• Eddie Redmayne, The Night Nurse

Best Supporting Actress in a Film

• Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After

• Hong Chau, The Whale

• Kerry Cordon, The Banshees of Inisherin

• Jamiee Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere at Once

• Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere at Once

Best Stunt Cast

• Avatar: The Way of Water

• Batman

• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After

• Top Gun: Maverick

• The Woman King

TV

Best Cast in a Drama Series

• Better Call Saul

• The Crown

• Ozark

• Breaking off

• The White Lotus

Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series

• Abbot Elementary

• Barry

• The Bear

• Hacks

• Only Murder in the Building

Best Actor in a Drama Series

• Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

• Jason Bateman, Ozark

• Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

• Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

• Adam Scott, Rupture

Best Actress in a Drama Series

• Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

• Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

• Julia Garner, Ozark

• Laura Linney, Ozark

• Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

• Anthony Carrigan, Barry

• Bill Harder, Barry

• Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

• Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

• Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

• Christina Applegate, Dial Amiga para Matar

• Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

• Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

• Jenna Ortega, Wandinha

• Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Male Performance in a Miniseries or TV Movie

• Steve Carell, The Patient

• Taron Egerton, Black Bird

• Sam Elliott, 1883

• Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

• Evan Peters, Dahmer: An American Cannibal

Best Female Performance in a Miniseries or TV Movie

• Emily Blunt, The English

• Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

• Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

• Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer: An American Cannibal

• Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Best Stunt Cast in a Series

• Andor

• The Boys

• The House of the Dragon

• The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

• Stranger Things