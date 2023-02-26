Friday February 24 we could give, like ACP Italy Association, humanitarian aid to a group of Ukrainians hosted in our city of Vasto.

The event was held exactly one year after the start of the war between Russia and Ukraine, an anniversary which, in reality, should not be celebrated because it has brought so much suffering, terror, destroyed families and in which thousands of people, to escape the dead, they had to flee leaving everything and carrying with them only invisible wounds which nonetheless marked their faces.

It has been a sad and difficult year, a year where with our partner Guy Leadership Academy in the person of Dr. Gaetano Subtlee Acp Italy in the person of the delegate Dr. John the Greektogether with the 38 volunteers operating in the Vasto area and its surroundings, we have worked to show concrete solidarity towards those who suffermaking all our resources available right from the start.

Our commitment is to fight absolute and relative poverty: Food – Educational – Existential. What we have been able to do in these tragic last 3 years, with the pandemic before, the war after and now the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, has been possible thanks to the understanding and collaboration with the institutions.

In “emergencies” who we really are comes out. In fact, we have found a lot of solidarity in the institutions in the capacity of the mayor Francis Menna whom we sincerely thank, together with many other associations and, what is extraordinary, the wonderful solidarity of many people.

After a year, there are still people and associations that are interested in inclusion such as the football club Bacigalupo Vasto Marina who made from testimonial to the delivery of the aid that as an ACP association we give to Ukrainian families. Even though they don’t speak Italian, the faces of our Ukrainian friends on receiving this aid convey a lot of deep gratitude. From this experience of solidarity and generosity, we have learned firsthand that “There is more joy in giving than in receiving”.

Thanks to the president Gianfranco Iammarino and the sporting director Vincenzo Benedetti.

“This is my first year as a coach at Bacigalupo Vasto Marina; I realized the importance of passing on to my boys, not only football tactics, but more importantly, those life values ​​such as friendship, courage, respect, love, optimism, commitment, gratitude, patience, integrity, honesty and generosity . Acting as a testimonial to the GLA and ACP Italia was an honor for us as a team and, we hope that this will be the first step towards other beautiful solidarity initiatives, to lead the way for many other football and non-football clubs”. of mister Daniel advantaged.

As far as we are concerned, we at GLA and ACP Italia will continue in our mission of “add value to others” and in being supportive not only to the Italians, but also to those who continue to flee their country because of the most terrible, absurd and senseless war!