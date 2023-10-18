Complaints because the Human Development Bonus does not reach those who need it – breaking latest news

Help with the Human Development Bonus reaches families in extreme poverty.

The Human Development Bonus (BDH), which was originally delivered to needy households, since 2014 adjusted its target population only to those living in extreme poverty. Complaints from citizens about this benefit are still latent, since some were taken away from it and others have never been taken into account.

Circumstances

The Human Development Bonus (BDH) is Ecuador’s conditional monetary transfer program (CCT) that began operations in 2003. The program was readjusted in 2014 and went from the poor population to only those in extreme poverty. The fixed transfer made by the Ministry of Economic and Social Inclusion (MIES) is USD 50, to each household.

Gloria González, an older adult who lives in the La Banda neighborhood, north of the city of Loja, and lives with her husband for more than 50 years; She told Diario Crónica that she has constantly gone to the MIES facilities with the respective documentation so that they can analyze it and she can be included for the delivery of the bonus. “They tell me that we have a house and that is why we are not favored,” she said.

“I need those resources to survive at all, in addition, my husband is sick and he must take a pill every day and its cost is high,” she stated.

For her part, María Acaro Chinchay, from the Cangochara neighborhood, Santa Teresita parish, in the Espíndola canton, mentioned that in 2020 they took away her bonus, at the beginning of the pandemic, and she never knew why. “I have 2 minor children and with my husband we live in a relative’s house. I have complained to the MIES, but I have no response,” she said.

He added that, “it is unheard of that people we need are taken away from us, while others—despite having a house or vehicle—receive this help,” he said.

Just like these Loja citizens, there are dozens of people who truly need to benefit from this benefit, but have not achieved it; They hope that at some point they will be considered by the relevant entity.

Diario Crónica tried to communicate with the MIES to find out how many people they help with the bonus and the number of citizens who stopped receiving said value; but until the closing of the edition, it was impossible. (YO)

