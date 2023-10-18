Home » Complaints because the Human Development Bonus does not reach those who need it – breaking latest news
News

Complaints because the Human Development Bonus does not reach those who need it – breaking latest news

by admin
Complaints because the Human Development Bonus does not reach those who need it – breaking latest news

Help with the Human Development Bonus reaches families in extreme poverty.

The Human Development Bonus (BDH), which was originally delivered to needy households, since 2014 adjusted its target population only to those living in extreme poverty. Complaints from citizens about this benefit are still latent, since some were taken away from it and others have never been taken into account.

Circumstances

The Human Development Bonus (BDH) is Ecuador’s conditional monetary transfer program (CCT) that began operations in 2003. The program was readjusted in 2014 and went from the poor population to only those in extreme poverty. The fixed transfer made by the Ministry of Economic and Social Inclusion (MIES) is USD 50, to each household.

Gloria González, an older adult who lives in the La Banda neighborhood, north of the city of Loja, and lives with her husband for more than 50 years; She told Diario Crónica that she has constantly gone to the MIES facilities with the respective documentation so that they can analyze it and she can be included for the delivery of the bonus. “They tell me that we have a house and that is why we are not favored,” she said.

“I need those resources to survive at all, in addition, my husband is sick and he must take a pill every day and its cost is high,” she stated.

For her part, María Acaro Chinchay, from the Cangochara neighborhood, Santa Teresita parish, in the Espíndola canton, mentioned that in 2020 they took away her bonus, at the beginning of the pandemic, and she never knew why. “I have 2 minor children and with my husband we live in a relative’s house. I have complained to the MIES, but I have no response,” she said.

See also  Motorcyclist lost his life when he crashed into a culvert on the Aguazul road - Yopal - news

He added that, “it is unheard of that people we need are taken away from us, while others—despite having a house or vehicle—receive this help,” he said.

Just like these Loja citizens, there are dozens of people who truly need to benefit from this benefit, but have not achieved it; They hope that at some point they will be considered by the relevant entity.

Diario Crónica tried to communicate with the MIES to find out how many people they help with the bonus and the number of citizens who stopped receiving said value; but until the closing of the edition, it was impossible. (YO)

I like this:

I like Loading…

You may also like

Jordan’s Foreign Minister: Summit with Biden Cancelled in...

Accident in Aguazul leaves one person dead and...

Latin America: onda-info 575 – NPLA

National Food Crisis Response Plans (PNR)

Dominican Authorities Intercept Cocaine-filled Key Chains Bound for...

Do you have a technology-based company? This is...

Turbulence on the bond market: Is the end...

The Security Council says it is ready to...

US President Joe Biden Takes High-Stakes Trip to...

Colombia will participate with 389 athletes in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy