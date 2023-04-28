Healthy and young skin: here’s what to eat to get ready for the sun

It is essential to take vitamins A and E: green light to animal liver, eggs, milk, wheat germ oil and hazelnuts. Berries against redness, citrus fruits to help collagen production

The skin is the largest organ of our body, our protection. But it is also a sort of identity card of the person as well litmus paper. In fact, its appearance denounces many things: health or illness, race, age. This last item makes the world spend rivers of money for external treatments capable of presenting it as always young. Precisely for this last specificity it is necessary to use the natural means at our disposal to keep the skin well oxygenated, hydrated and nourished, first of all a right diet.





To have soft and healthy skin, nutrition is fundamental (@GettyImages)







To have beautiful skin, soft and velvety, you need to pay attention to the good nutrition of foods and choose from the great variety offered by mother nature. First of all, we need to eat foods that contain vitamins that are absolutely necessary such as vitamins A and E.

vitamin A it is essential to stimulate cellular repair of the skin of the face and retinol is obtained from this vitamin, which counteracts the action of free radicals. We find it above all in fish liver oils and animal liver, in eggs and milk, but also in vegetables, such as vegetables and fruit. Carotenoids are abundant in yellow, dark green or red pigmented products, such as carrots, spinach, persimmons, squash and apricots. Furthermore, vitamin A promotes the formation and good maintenance of the skin and mucous membranes.

Vitamin E is considered the most antioxidant vitamin that exists in nature, in fact it helps to keep the skin always soft and to make it younger and younger, even over the years. It is formidable in counteracting the formation of free radicals, which protects the skin from sun damage especially those caused by UV rays. Extra virgin olive oil, wheat germ oil, but also hazelnuts, almonds and walnuts, whole grains, chestnuts, broccoli and tomatoes are rich in this important vitamin.

Selenium consumed together with vitamin E it has the ability to enhance its antioxidant properties and revitalizes the skin. Still help can come from the fatty acids of the series Omega-3. Sea fish, with high salinity, are very rich in it, especially those of the blue type, such as anchovies, anchovies, sardines, swordfish, tuna, salmon, herring, mackerel, all also rich in vitamin D which fortifies our system immunity and protects the skin from infection and inflammation. The lack of these polyunsaturated fatty acids can contribute to causing some skin diseases such as psoriasis, acne, dry skin.





Berries help make skin soft (@GettyImages)







Berries are particularly suitable for those suffering from fragile skin or that reddens easily, a good consumption of berries throughout the year helps to make the skin soft. A diet based on wild berries such as blueberries, raspberries, strawberries and currants refreshes the skin by carrying out a calming and protective action and the skin will thus be strengthened.

A real treasure trove of health in every season even for the skin, we find it in the citrus fruits, especially oranges, because they contain an excellent amount of the active component of vitamin C, which is now present in almost all skin care creams. This vitamin helps the body produce collagen, a protein that forms the basic structure of the skin. Collagen degeneration begins to accelerate significantly after the age of 30, making the skin saggy.





Citrus fruits are good for health (@GettyImages)







Together with oranges, kiwis, blueberries, strawberries, oranges, cherries and grapefruit are rich. In conclusion, good food, with targeted nutrients and a healthy life keep the skin healthy and young for a long time. Let’s feed it and prepare it properly so as not to be damaged by the summer sun.