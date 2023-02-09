Often, when it comes to health, i processed and ultra-processed foods they are the ones who end up (rightfully) under attack. Fatty and fried foods, processed meats, fizzy drinks, energy drinks and ready meals always end up in the dock for problems they cause to the organism. Among them there are also some brain damage, such as cognitive decline and early dementia, which can be precisely caused by these foods. They exist however other foods, completely unsuspected and usually considered “healthy” that can cause the same effects… Curious to find out what they are? What are the foods that can unexpectedly trigger the brain inflammation that damages the memory?

On the defendant’s bench, alongside frankfurters and cold cuts, sugary drinks and microwave products, there are many foods that are usually included in diets protein, in slimming and in sports. Foods that the public often considers “healthy” and that we hardly manage to frame as enemies of our body.

In first place are i breakfast cerealsas the non-wholemeal muesli or those that feature glazes, added sugars, or other sweeteners. The same can also be said for the protein barsbut also for many vegetable milk substitutes…

Going forward, if the energy drink are an easily identifiable enemy, the same can also be said for the so-called “sport drink“, i.e. those drinks which see the addition of mineral or sugar concentrates and which are used as replenishers after sporting activity. You know? Of course yes!

Finally, you must also pay close attention to the bagged bread, which often hides a process that is not typical of bread-making. His practicalitymust in fact pair with a combination of taste due to theaddition of numerous additives such as alcohol, sugars, fats and preservatives. Are you sure it’s always worth it?