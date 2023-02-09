Home News In the midst of criticism, Concepción Baracaldo, the director of the ICBF, resigned
News

In the midst of criticism, Concepción Baracaldo, the director of the ICBF, resigned

by admin
In the midst of criticism, Concepción Baracaldo, the director of the ICBF, resigned

On his Twitter account, President Gustavo Petro announced that he accepted the resignation of Concepción Baracaldo, director of the Colombian Institute for Family Welfare.

In his replacement, the deputy director of the institute, Astrid Cáceres, assumes the position.

Mrs. Baracaldo resigns amid criticism from different sectors that stated that she did not have experience for said position, after the official had confessed that she had no experience in childhood

This motivated, according to some critics, the resignation of various officials.

In addition, Baracaldo’s statements, who confirmed his closeness to First Lady Verónica Alcocer, who recommended her for the position, raised controversy.

You accept

President Petro said that “I have accepted the resignation of the director of the ICBF. She will assume the position of her, Astrid Cáceres, a professional in pedagogy and social sciences with a master’s degree in education and community development ”.

According to her resume, Concepción Baracaldo studied at the Complutense University of Madrid and was a Japan Nikkoryukai scholarship holder and before assuming the direction of the ICBF, she was a consultant in land use, finance and planning in Public and Private Entities, as well as Planning Secretary. of Chía in the period of Fernando Sánchez.

Regarding the new director of the Icbf, it was learned that Cáceres had taken office a few weeks ago in the sub-directorate and that her first management had to do with the attention to complaints of abuse and mistreatment of minors in Guaviare.

In addition, she was deputy director of early childhood at the District Secretariat for Social Integration.

See also  The space trip trio began to pack up to strengthen their physical fitness and prepare to go home: netizens liked and welcomed back

Photo: ICBF

Comments

You may also like

They support enterprises of women heads of household...

Casanare closer to having a urea plant –...

This year’s first offline school-enterprise double election meeting...

The practice in the Caribbean that is being...

With talent from Cesar, today the film ‘Guayabo’...

The meeting of the Standing Committee of the...

Two Risaraldenses to the Colombian National Team

The Fourth Plenary Session of the 14th Xinhui...

‘Mi Calle’ begins paving in the Miguel Pinedo...

Journalism Award “Reynaldo Matiz Trujillo” 2023

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy