Cem Özdemir: Meat for guests only with a special permit

The Federal Government’s answer to the small inquiry, which is available today, says that the Federal Ministry of Agriculture has decided on internal rules that go beyond the Federal Government’s 2021 package of sustainability measures. Accordingly, the catering at BMEL events should always be vegetarian and consist of 100 percent organically grown products. Deviations would be made depending on the event, such as the open day or the receptions as part of the Green Week. However, catering with meat at in-house events is only possible if a special internal permit has been obtained beforehand.

