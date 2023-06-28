Home » Cem Özdemir: Meat for guests only with a special permit
News

Cem Özdemir: Meat for guests only with a special permit

by admin
Cem Özdemir: Meat for guests only with a special permit

The Federal Government’s answer to the small inquiry, which is available today, says that the Federal Ministry of Agriculture has decided on internal rules that go beyond the Federal Government’s 2021 package of sustainability measures. Accordingly, the catering at BMEL events should always be vegetarian and consist of 100 percent organically grown products. Deviations would be made depending on the event, such as the open day or the receptions as part of the Green Week. However, catering with meat at in-house events is only possible if a special internal permit has been obtained beforehand.

See also  Weight Loss-Diet-Health » Diet Policy, The Miracle of Melting, Meatless Recipe Examples, Concern and Change that Can Be Made

You may also like

5 tips to help you use your Linchpin...

El Bordo and Ricardo Mollo present new single...

Legal medicine will determine the causes of death...

Welcome to Daqing | Please check the color...

BNP, the main coalition party of the government,...

Santa Marta commemorated the month of LgbtiLq+ pride

Three injured in fire in Melsdorf tire hall...

Prime Minister’s message to the nation on Eid

Police manage to capture ‘Óscar y Lucho’ with...

Hydrogen, solar, heat pump: Cracks: This is how...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy