Healthy & Healthy Episode II: With the three-quarters rule you eat yourself young

With the right diet, we stay young longer – it is less important what you eat than when, explain the experts Dominik Showerer and Gerd Wirtz here and in their podcast “Healthy & Healthy – Better and Longer Life”.

The facts: With increasing age, the competence of our cells continues to decrease, it is a gradual process – and on average it begins at the age of 25. The result: we age. Admittedly, that’s not good news, but we don’t have to sit idly by. Those who follow certain behaviors ensure that in the end only the passport reveals the real age – and our body works like that of a (much) younger person at best. Because: Aging is a disease and cell-friendly nutrition is the best medicine against it. Cell health is defined by the three cell competencies that we can positively influence. We control 80 percent of our health span through the daily reprogramming of our epigenetics, only 20 percent is predetermined by our innate genetics. What you can do against aging: 1. The intestine as an ‘in-house pharmacy’ A healthy and balanced diet is the most important thing. It forms the foundation for a long life, because it keeps our cells fit – the right foods slow down the aging process in the body. Among other things, a high-fiber diet with leeks, parsnips, beetroot, apples and cashew nuts is recommended. These foods have a positive effect on the intestinal flora, they cause a kind of fertilizing effect for the bacteria that have settled there.

According to experts, this leads to a diverse microbiome and this is good for the regeneration of our nerves and curbs the development of other diseases. You should urgently avoid sugar instead, because it rightly has its bad reputation. Sugar drives the same signaling pathways in the brain as hard drugs – and it’s just as addictive. 2nd timing beats crowd At least as important as what we eat is the question of ‘when’. Therefore, take a close look at the frequency of your food intake. Try to avoid eating repeatedly throughout the day, even if it’s just small portions. Our recommendation: eat two meals within eight hours and then nothing for 16 hours. This gives your cells a break and the opportunity to cleanse and regenerate. And don’t worry: Even with these large time intervals, the body receives enough energy to keep the circulation going. 3. Liquid instead of food It will take time for the body to get used to the new rhythm, it’s not uncommon to feel a bit more tired than usual at first. Don’t let that discourage you. Use a simple trick: when you feel hungry, eat a handful of nuts, they fill you up quickly and contain beneficial fatty acids that are beneficial to health. Even better: satisfy your hunger with liquid. Green tea is particularly recommended, as it contains substances relevant to longevity. 4. Little helpers If you want to do something good for yourself and your body, work on strengthening the so-called sirtuins. These are enzymes that influence many crucial processes in our body, such as muscle building, fat burning and protection against diseases. And not only that: They help us to stay young because they specifically promote cell renewal and repair DNA damage that occurs in the course of the natural aging process on the chromosomes. We can activate sirtuins via so-called polyphenols in our food. Since it can be difficult to get these from normal foods in large enough quantities – you can find them in turmeric, red onions, raspberries, currants, blackberries, but also in ginger and garlic as well as black coffee and dark chocolate – you can also work with dietary supplements. In any case, talk to a doctor you trust before taking it.