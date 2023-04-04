The kidneys are very important organs, which is why it is good to preserve their functionality. Nutrition can also help to achieve this goal. “There are no miracle foodsbut following some good eating habits helps keep the kidneys healthy over time, thus preventing them from losing efficiency,” he explains Dr. Cristina Robbanephrologist of the Nephrology and Dialysis Service and referent of the Clinical Nutrition Outpatient Department of the San Marco Polyclinic of Zingonia (Bg) and nutritionist of the Smart Clinics of the San Donato Group.