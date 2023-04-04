Home Health Healthy kidneys: how to keep them clean at the table. 6 useful tips
Health

Healthy kidneys: how to keep them clean at the table. 6 useful tips

by admin
Healthy kidneys: how to keep them clean at the table. 6 useful tips

The kidneys are very important organs, which is why it is good to preserve their functionality. Nutrition can also help to achieve this goal. “There are no miracle foodsbut following some good eating habits helps keep the kidneys healthy over time, thus preventing them from losing efficiency,” he explains Dr. Cristina Robbanephrologist of the Nephrology and Dialysis Service and referent of the Clinical Nutrition Outpatient Department of the San Marco Polyclinic of Zingonia (Bg) and nutritionist of the Smart Clinics of the San Donato Group.

See also  Lung cancer, it's time for screening. Here because

You may also like

Napoli-Milan, Politano’s rude gesture towards the Rossoneri fans

WHO Europe Regional Committee meeting

Mechanochemistry: a green breakthrough in the pharmaceutical industry?

Ticket exemptions, the new income thresholds reward citizens:...

Obstetric care in the hospitals in Baden-Württemberg will...

Discipline of the revocation of authorizations as medical-surgical...

Sleeping little: physical activity repairs the negative effects

Russian drones have hit the Ukrainian port of...

here’s what you need to look out for...

Covid, cold or pollen allergy?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy