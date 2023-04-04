Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will hit theaters in May and to celebrate its release and the opening of pre-sales, new and colorful posters have been unveiled. In one we can even get a glimpse of Rocket’s past!

Less and less until the release of the latest and exciting chapter of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3the trilogy directed by James Gunn which resulted in the MCU funniest and most dysfunctional team of heroes ever. To celebrate the imminent arrival in theaters and the opening of pre-sales of tickets i Marvel Studios e Fandango have revealed the new posters which give us a glimpse into the epic conclusion of the saga and the past of Rocket.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: The New Official Italian Trailer of the Movie – HD

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Marvel Studios unveil the new posters

The film will bring to the big screen the latest adventure of the team led by Peter Quill/ Star Lord (Chris Pratt) and will mark the farewell not only of iconic characters like Drax (dave bautista), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Rocket (Bradley Cooper) e Large (Vin Diesel), but also the output of James Gunn from Marvel Studios to fill his co-CEO post alongside Peter Safran of the DC Studios.

In this third and final chapter The Guardians of the Galaxy they will have to join forces against a threat that threatens to annihilate the entire universe, while trying to recover from the loss of Gamora, killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. As if that weren’t enough, Rocket will find himself coming to terms with his past, in a clash that could prove fatal…And it is precisely on Rocket’s past that one of the promotional posters focuses. Already from the trailer we had a brief taste of the torture he was subjected to when he was still a puppy. THEn one of the new posters we can see that the focus is on the anthropomorphic raccoondepicted entirely, while only the legs of the other team members can be seen.

Ma the film’s promotional marketing also created a 3D poster which gives us a glimpse of Rocket’s traumatic past, depicted standing, in a younger version, solving equations on a blackboard and with the eerie text in the foreground, just above the film logo, which reads:

“I didn’t ask for any of this”

And again, from the official account of ScreenX we have one more poster showing Rocket’s evolution, from a baby raccoon to the anthropomorphic warrior we’ve come to know and love. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters in May, promising one last exciting adventure and a heartbreaking farewell for a band of outcasts that has now become legend.