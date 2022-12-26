The provincial epidemic prevention and control headquarters held a meeting to emphasize

Deeply understand and grasp the new situation and new tasks to effectively solve the urgent and anxious problems of the masses

Protect people’s life safety and health to the greatest extent

Wang Zhonglin made a speech, Li Rongcan hosted

Changjiang Daily, Wuhan Client, December 26 News On the afternoon of December 25, Wang Zhonglin, Deputy Secretary of the Hubei Provincial Party Committee, Governor, and Commander of the Provincial Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters, attended a meeting of the Provincial Headquarters and emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s The spirit of the important instructions of the epidemic prevention and control work in the new stage, conscientiously implement the decision-making deployment of the Party Central Committee and the work requirements of the provincial party committee, adhere to the supremacy of the people and life, deeply understand and grasp the new situation and new tasks of the new stage of epidemic prevention and control, and do a good job in all aspects in an orderly manner prevention and control work to ensure a smooth transition. Li Rongcan, deputy secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, presided over the meeting.

Wang Zhonglin pointed out that the current epidemic prevention and control in our province is strong and orderly, and the operation of medical services is generally stable. It is necessary to scientifically study and judge the epidemic situation, adjust prevention and control measures according to the time and situation, effectively shift the focus of work from infection prevention to health care and severe disease prevention, strengthen service guarantees, suppress peaks and slow epidemics, reduce losses quickly, and protect the lives of the people to the greatest extent. Safety and health, and minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development.

Wang Zhonglin emphasized that it is necessary to strengthen the overall planning and scheduling of medical treatment resources, implement graded and classified diagnosis and treatment, especially the first visit system at the grassroots level, ensure that fever clinics and clinical departments should be opened as much as possible, care for medical staff, ensure that they should return to work as soon as possible, and respond to emergency patients. Patients with serious illnesses should be treated as much as possible, and the medical needs of the people should be met as much as possible. It is necessary to strengthen the production and supply of key drugs and prevention and control materials, support production enterprises to produce at full capacity, unblock distribution and sales channels, and quickly and accurately release, and severely crack down on illegal activities such as price gouging and hoarding in accordance with the law. It is necessary to strengthen active docking and door-to-door services, do a good job in protecting the health of vulnerable groups such as the elderly, pregnant women, infants, and patients with underlying diseases, and further strengthen the vaccination of the elderly; strengthen the allocation of medical and health resources, and sink their strength, and continue to improve rural areas. Prevention and control capabilities, and earnestly do a good job in serving the poor. It is necessary to strengthen policy interpretation, strengthen science popularization, guide the masses to correctly understand the virus, take scientific precautions, purchase medicines on demand, use scientific medicines, and seek medical treatment in an orderly manner; insist on speaking positively, relieve anxiety, and gather strong positive energy to fight the epidemic together. Epidemic prevention and control headquarters at all levels must maintain efficient operations, strengthen policy training, work guidance, and supervision and inspection, promptly resolve public appeals, tighten and consolidate the responsibilities of the Quartet, and promote the implementation of various tasks and measures in the new stage.

Li Rongcan emphasized that it is necessary to improve the political position, effectively unify thoughts and understandings into the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, and timely adjust and optimize prevention and control measures in accordance with the work requirements of the provincial party committee to ensure a smooth transition and social order stability. It is necessary to highlight the key points of work, comprehensively strengthen the protection of health services for the elderly, infants and young children, strengthen the allocation of medical and health resources at the grassroots level, go all out to stabilize the overall situation of epidemic prevention and control in rural areas, increase the production and supply of anti-epidemic drugs and materials, and effectively build a solid life and health barrier for the masses . It is necessary to strengthen policy propaganda, provide timely guidance, resolve doubts and doubts, do a good job in ideological guidance and psychological counseling, and gather a strong joint force of mass prevention and control of the whole society.

Provincial leaders Xu Zhengzhong, Zhao Haishan, Yang Yunyan and Xu Wenhai attended the meeting.

(Source: Hubei Daily reporter Yang Nianming)

