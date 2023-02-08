Of Chiara Daina

Misinformation puts fertility and relationships at risk. Checks to do and lifestyles to observe. We talk about it in the Corriere Salute on newsstands for free with the Corriere on Thursday 9 February

No condom. Little or no medical checkups. Smoking, alcohol, drugs, overweight, obesity, sexually transmitted infections, neglected genital pathologies. They are all conditions that can harm sexual and reproductive health from a very young age. It would be enough to change one’s lifestyle and carry out regular preventive visits to preserve a healthy sex life and good fertility, but there is a lack of awareness. There is little information on these topics e there are no prevention strategies aimed at intercepting young people before very frequent problems arise, such as infertility, sexual disorders and sexually transmitted diseases, which often irreversibly affect the general health of the individual, comments Alberto Ferlin, andrologist and professor of Endocrinology at the University of Padua, which carried out a research on the sexuality of young people between 18 and 30 through a questionnaire, disseminated from March to November 2022 through social channels and by email to students of the Paduan university.

Effects of smoking In all, 97,000 tests completed, of which 74,000 by women and 23,000 by men. The mean age of the participants was 25 years. Nearly 40% of both sexes said they smoked. But the majority are men who light up more than 10 cigarettes a day. One in 10 women drinks alcohol 3-4 times a week. Men in 2 cases out of 10. About half of males and females indulge in this habit 1-2 times a week and a third of the former and a quarter of the latter consume spirits with the same frequency. The percentages of those who use drugs are higher (in first place is cannabis): 50% of men and 38% of women. Smoking, alcohol and drugs have important effects on the reproductive and sexual systems in the short and long term – underlines Ferlin -. They are among the major determinants of testicle volume, on which sperm production depends, and can have consequences on their quality, hormonal balance and therefore on future fertility. They also affect sexual desire, erectile function and the ability to reach orgasm. See also Some take them instead of drugs but they could have very serious consequences

