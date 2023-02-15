news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 14 – The health and lifestyle of the mother, not only during pregnancy but also before becoming pregnant, can influence the cardiovascular health of the unborn child throughout life. This is the figure that emerges from a document by the American Heart Association published in the journal Circulation.



The document summarizes the available data linking some indicators of a woman’s heart health or factors that can influence it with the course of pregnancy and the health of children throughout their lives. These factors include healthy eating, physical activity, smoking, weight, blood pressure, cholesterol levels, blood sugar, regular sleep.



The report shows, for example, that having type 2 diabetes before becoming pregnant is associated with a 39 percent higher risk of a child suffering from cardiovascular disease by age 40. Preterm birth, on the other hand, is associated with a 53% higher risk of heart disease by age 43.



“The biological processes that contribute to adverse pregnancy outcomes begin before a person is pregnant,” lead signatory Sadiya S. Khan, of the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University in Chicago, said in a statement. “Therefore, there is a need to focus on improving cardiovascular health before pregnancy. Data indicate that cardiovascular health has an intergenerational relationship. The time leading up to pregnancy is a critical stage in life that affects the health of women and their babies.” , he concluded. (HANDLE).

