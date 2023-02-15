After reviewing the required documents of the 125 young people selected in Casanare Joven 2023, 115 passed the final phase and began their internship stage with economic incentives in the Government of Casanare.



Through the Ministry of Education of the Department, the final list of the fourth version of the Casanare Joven strategy was released.

The Secretary of Education of the Department, Elisabeth Ojeda Rodríguez, affirmed that when a young person is supported, the dream of a whole family is fulfilled and the Government has sought to provide the opportunity for young university students to carry out their work practices in the different dependencies with an economic incentive. .



It should be noted that this call had the intention of 275 young people to participate, 125 met the requirements in the first stage and finally 115 will be linked to the strategy in 2023.



Those interested can consult the website www.sedcasanare.gov.co, institutional social networks or enter the following link:

https://www.casanare.gov.co/Dependencias/Educacion/SaladePrensa/Documents/Listado%20Definitivo%20Estudiantes%20Seleccionados%20-%20Casanare%20Joven%202023.pdf

Source: Government of Casanare

