Hearty stews for the village shop in Osterbruch
Hearty stews for the village shop in Osterbruch | > – television – programs AZ – Sass

Hearty stews for the village shop in Osterbruch | > – television – programs AZ – Sass

Rainer Sass is a guest in Osterbruch near Otterndorf. The village of 500 people has had a cooperatively operated corner shop for two and a half years. The well-stocked village shop has many functions. Rainer Sass wants to swing the wooden spoons together with Mayor Peter von Spreckelsen for the village and the committed shop employees. A hearty vegetable stew with carrots and turnips is prepared. There are also spicy meatballs, sausages and pork fillets from the grill.

Carrot and turnip stew with meatballs

Grilled pork fillets

