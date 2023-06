Incoming heat, ticks and mosquitoes are on the alert after the heavy rains of recent days Sky Tg24 Heat wave and insects: what to know to protect your health Microbiology ItalyMosquitoes, ticks and grasshoppers: it’s on the alert in Italy. What is happening in ItalyHealth: Sima, with heat after heavy rains, mosquitoes and ticks risk invasion SicilyTicks and tiger mosquitoes threaten health with high temperatures Microbiology ItalySee full coverage on Google News

Share this: Twitter

Facebook