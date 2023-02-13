7
INTER (3-5-2), probable formation: Onana; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Gosens; Lautaro Martinez, Lukaku. Herds Inzaghi
- Inzaghi he’s not very used to rotations but something could change compared to the derby. In defense De Vrij ahead of Acerbi
- In median Brozovich finds a starting shirt again, Mkhitaryan could come out of the formation from the first minute but also watch out for the outside lanes with Gosens favored over Dimarco
- He will definitely play in attack Lautaropaired with Luke