Nineteenth day in the archives, and from tomorrow it will be time for the Frecciarossa Final Eight Coppa Italia 2023. Olimpia Milano and Virtus Bologna are confirmed at the top, but Bucchi’s Sassari is growing more and more, winning in the evening postponement in Brescia.

It should be noted that in the playoff fight there are seven teams in four points, from fifth to eleventh place. Reggio remains in the background, awaiting Marcus Lee, and Verona ahead, also modulated by the market, even if Alessandro Ramagli’s post-match words weigh heavily.

Nutribullet Treviso-GeVi Napoli 85-82 (Nicola, Pancotto)

Coach Nicola’s men close the first half ahead 42-31, with 10 points from Leonardo Faggian born in 2004. In the fourth period Napoli returned to 78 all with a run of 8-0 in less than a minute. Banks and a free throw by Faggian make it 83-80, Young scores 2 times from the free line, Banks responds and Howard misses the triple of overtime one second away.

Bertram Derthona-Pallacanestro Trieste 80-69 (Ramondino, Legovich)

Bertram Derthona surpasses Pallacanestro Trieste despite the important absences of Macura and Demonte Harper. A statement that is an excellent encouragement for the imminent Italian Cup Final Eight in which the Piedmontese will try to replicate the excellent results in Pesaro. Trieste pays for the lack of defensive aggressiveness.

Umana Reyer Venice-Carpegna Ham Pesaro 93-77 (Spahija, Repesa)

Coach Neven Spahija’s debut on the Reyer bench could not have started better. Venice – in fact – rediscovers the taste of victory thanks to the fundamental success against Pesaro, thus interrupting the streak of four consecutive stops in the championship.

Openjobmetis Varese-EA7 Emporio Armani Milano 75-87 (Brase, Messina)

For the 19th day, Milan wins the Lombard derby against Varese, who lived up to expectations by offering a spectacular match. Varese has demonstrated all its offensive ruthlessness, on the other side Milan has responded with its solidity, in all areas of the pitch and with a deeper bench.

Givova Scafati-Dolomiti Energia Trento 74-79 (Caja, Molin)

With a 16-0 run in the final four minutes, Dolomiti Energia Trento comeback and beat Scafati. Driven for a long time by Logan, Caja’s team does not capitalize on the 18 points to start the fourth set, when Thompson and Pinkins are also starting to make a difference.

UNAHOTELS Reggio Emilia-Virtus Segafredo Bologna 63-74 (Sakota, Scariolo)

The via Emilia derby is from Virtus, in front of a sold out PalaBigi. The red and whites believed in it until the end, even going forward in the last quarter. Jaiteh collects 13 points, Anim 24.

Happy Casa Brindisi-Tezenis Verona 102-68 (Vitucci, Ramagli)

With a run of 32-9 in the fourth quarter, Happy Casa Brindisi celebrates the fourth success in a row in the LBA. Heavy knockout for Verona, 28 points scored in the second half.

Germani Brescia-Banco di Sardegna Sassari 80-93 (De Benedetto, Bucchi)

Sixth consecutive defeat in LBA for Germani Brescia, the race of Dinamo Sassari does not stop. Guests who also reach +15 in a perfect first half, then Brescia returns until one possession is dragged by Della Valle. In the final Magro was expelled for protests. 22 by Dowe for the Sardinians. Bresciani in press silence.

CLASSIFICATION

Milan, Bologna 30

Tortona 28

Pesaro 22

Sassari, Varese, Trento, Brindisi 20

Venezia 18

Trieste, Treviso 16

Brescia, Scafati, Naples 14

Verona 12

Reggio Emilia 10

NEXT ROUND (March 5)

Virtus-Tortona, Milan-Scafati, Sassari-Venice, Pesaro-Brindisi, Trieste-Treviso, Trento-Brescia, Naples-Varese, Verona-Reggio Emilia