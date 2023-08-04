Heeled shoes can increase female orgasm

If you are looking to reach the top moment of pleasureknow that scientists have discovered that the answer may lie in yours shoe rack. The age-old question of whether or not size matters has been raised time and time again in the bedroom, but now Chinese experts say it’s just the heel size that matters. According to a new study, in fact, wear high heels can help to reach orgasm. It seems that wearing shoes with a heel of at least 5 cm stimulate the muscle which helps the woman to reach orgasm.

Experts at Fudan University in Shanghai came across the link by accident after conducting research on theimpact of different shoe heights on the pelvic floor muscles of women. This extends across the bottom of the pelvis and supports the pelvic organs such as the bladder, bowel and uterus in women. To arrive at these conclusions, Chinese experts from Fudan University in Shanghai asked 1.263 donne what style of shoes they wore most often.

After analyzing the results they found that 5cm heels were the optimal size. They explained that this is because when a woman stands, the pelvis tilts enough that the muscles contract repeatedly, helping to keep them in good shape. It found that the greatest impact was seen in women who wore the shoes for at least eight hours a day. Against, no to very high heels or flat shoes because it seems they are not able to stimulate the muscle in the same way.

Experts explained: “Wearing high heels is a common habit in women to look slimmer and taller. It is reported that 37-69% of women prefer to wear high-heeled shoes on a daily basis. However, wearing high heels can cause several deleterious effects on the back, knees and lower body of the legs. Also, high heels can impact your arch. Because high heels cause tendons to weaken and not support your feet adequately, women who wear high heels are at risk, especially those who spend a lot of time on their feet”.

They added: “Pelvic floor muscle problems can lead to sexual dysfunction, as well as incontinence and pain. But our results have shown that the heels of five centimeters they can help women train these muscles. Because pelvic tilt may vary with age and high-heeled walking habits, further studies are needed.”.

